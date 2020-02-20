Deadly two-car crash on Des Moines' south side

Des Moines Police have arrested one of the drivers involved. Two others died in the crash.

DES MOINES, Iowa — UPDATE: Feb. 25, 2:30 p.m.

Des Moines Police tell Local 5 the driver of the four-door sedan has been in contact with them. They've been identified as a witness, and it's been confirmed that they had no involvement with the crash.

UPDATE: Feb. 21, 2:00 p.m.

Police are searching for potential witnesses in Thursday's deadly crash on Des Moines' south side.

Des Moines police believe that the occupants of this white sedan may have witnessed the crash and have relevant information to that will help further the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the car and its occupants is encouraged to call the Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit at 515-323-8370.

Original story:

Two people are dead, and one of the drivers is facing vehicular homicide charges, following a multi-car crash on Des Moines' southside Thursday.

It happened near Southwest 9th and Marion Streets.

Des Moines Police said a 2005 Honda sedan Alejandro Contreras drove broadsided a 2000 Ford sedan Mauricio Ruiz Quintana was driving.

Quintana and another passenger, Brayan Martinez Ruiz, were taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Both of them later died, officers said.

Officers said Contreras refused ambulance transport at the scene, with police taking him to the hospital.

A passenger inside Contreras' vehicle was taken to the hospital, and is expected to be okay.

Witness statements indicate excessive speed was a significant contributing factor to the crash, police say.

Contreras was booked into the Polk County Jail. Local 5 has found through a court records search Contreras has had several different traffic violations against him.