Dean Borg, longtime host of 'Meet the Press' on Iowa PBS, passes away

He passed away on Sunday to due complications caused by pancreatic cancer, according to Iowa PBS
Credit: AP
In this December 2016 photo, journalist Dean Borg appears on the set of "Iowa Press," the weekly public affairs program that he hosted for decades. Iowa PBS announced Monday, March 23, 2020, that Borg died a day earlier at age 81 from complications from pancreatic cancer. (Iowa PBS photo via AP)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Broadcast journalist Dean Borg, who kept Iowans informed for decades as the host of the public affairs program “Iowa Press,” has died at age 81. 

Iowa PBS announced Monday that Borg died due to complications caused by pancreatic cancer. 

Borg appeared on “Iowa Press," every Friday evening, from its debut in 1971 until his retirement in January 2017. He kept working as a correspondent for Iowa Public Radio until his death. 

On “Iowa Press,” Borg was known for questioning state politicians, presidential candidates and other newsmakers. He interviewed every president from John F. Kennedy to Barack Obama.

