Iowa DCI: Person found stabbed to death inside locker room at Eagle Grove pork processing plant

EAGLE GROVE, Iowa — A person has died after an "incident between two individuals" at a Wright County pork processing plant.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a stabbing around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday at the Prestage Farms plant in Eagle Grove, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a release.

Deputies found a person dead inside the employee locker room, and a suspect is in custody.

"The initial investigation revealed the victim and suspect knew each other," DCI said.

Prestage Farms employees 767 at their Eagle Grove facility.

"There was an incident between two individuals resulting in a fatality at the plant in Eagle Grove [Tuesday] morning. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is investigating with the DCI," the company said in a statement. "Due to that on-going investigation, we defer any questions to the Wright County Sheriff’s office."

The victim's name is being withheld pending family notification.