Death investigation underway in Grimes

A 35-year-old woman was found dead in a Grimes home Sunday morning. The death is now being investigated.

GRIMES, Iowa — A woman was found dead in Grimes, and now authorities are looking into how it happened.

Polk County Sheriff's deputies and medical personnel with the Johnston-Grimes Metropolitan Fire Department were called to 1405 NE Mockingbird Ln. in Grimes around 7:45 Sunday morning. Once inside, they found a 35-year-old woman unresponsive.

The woman's fiance, a 46-year-old man, was also in the house.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, the victim's name is being withheld, as the family is still being notified.

The scene is being investigated by the Iowa DCI and the criminal investigative division of the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Detectives are interviewing potential witnesses, and evidence is being examined.