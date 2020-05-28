Death investigation underway in Melcher-Dallas

First responders found an adult woman inside of a home late Thursday morning.

MELCHER-DALLAS, Iowa — An investigation is underway after an adult woman was found dead inside of a home in Melcher-Dallas.

The Melcher-Dallas Police Department and Marion County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in the 500 block of D Main Street East, where they found the victim.

The Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Major Crime Unit is working with other agencies to look into the cause of death.

Leaders said The Office of the State Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. They also said there is no threat to the public related to the death.