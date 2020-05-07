Debate grows over certain landmarks at Iowa State Capitol grounds

Those with differing opinions were outside the statehouse Saturday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Saturday, groups converged at the Iowa State Capitol to share their opinions on some monuments at the grounds.

Those opposing the monuments focused their attention on those for the Pioneers and Christopher Columbus, and the Westward Mural inside the building.

"Our indigenous sisters and brothers are demanding that the statue in front of the Capitol be torn down," Luana Nelson-Brown, Executive Director of Iowa Coalition for Collective Change said. "I think that that is perfectly apropos for the Fourth of July as America celebrates its independence, when really This land was stolen and it belongs to indigenous people."

Others, however, didn't share that view.

"I said was that we need to observe the rule of law," Richard Rogers, a concerned citizen said. "And that I had invited people to come up here and appreciate the monuments, the history and the tradition as people want to tear down the history and tradition of our country for specific political reasons."