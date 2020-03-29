Delivery drivers taking extra precautions amid coronavirus

DES MOINES, Iowa — With the coronavirus outbreak shutting restaurants' doors, many places are turning to delivery services to get by.
But even delivery isn't how it used to be; so drivers have had to adapt.
Some are playing a variation of ding dong ditching - only the house they knock on know they're coming.
That's a part of no-contact delivery, which is a tactic employed by the food delivery service My Town 2 Go to keep people safe, and to keep restaurants afloat while the COVID-19 pandemic is happening.
My Town 2 Go has partnered with quite a few local restaurants who didn't even have a delivery option before. The company's owner says each driver is equipped with hand sanitizer and wipes to clean bags before and after each use. Drivers are also not allowed to enter restaurants is there are any more than ten people there.
