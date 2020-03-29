Delivery drivers taking extra precautions amid coronavirus

Many restaurants have turned to delivery service to keep business going during the coronavirus pandemic. Even still, steps need to be taken to ensure safety.

DES MOINES, Iowa — With the coronavirus outbreak shutting restaurants' doors, many places are turning to delivery services to get by.

But even delivery isn't how it used to be; so drivers have had to adapt.

Some are playing a variation of ding dong ditching - only the house they knock on know they're coming.

That's a part of no-contact delivery, which is a tactic employed by the food delivery service My Town 2 Go to keep people safe, and to keep restaurants afloat while the COVID-19 pandemic is happening.