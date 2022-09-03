Demi Lovato and Disturbed set to perform at 2022 Iowa State Fair

The artists join the Grandstand lineup including Skillet, Nelly, Brooks & Dunn, John Crist, Kane Brown, Keith Urban, and Carrie Underwood.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Grammy-nominated artist Demi Lovato and the band Disturbed will perform at the Grandstand in 2022, the Iowa State Fair announced Wednesday.

Demi Lovato will take the stage on Sunday, Aug. 14, performing singles like "Anyone" and "I Love Me". They recently released their seventh album in 2021 called Dancing with the Devil.

The band Disturbed will perform alongside special guest Chevelle on Friday, Aug. 19, bringing their own unique style by challenging convention, breaking boundaries, and pushing rock music.

Self-taught rock trio Chevelle has been rocking out since the mid-90s and will join Disturbed for their first Iowa State Fair Grandstand appearance.

Tickets for both performances will go on sale Friday, Mar. 11 at 10 a.m. They purchased online at iowastatefair.org or by calling 800-514-3849.

Demi Lovato's performance will range from $35 to $65, while tickets for Disturbed and Chevelle will cost anywhere between $40 to $85.

Brooks & Dunn's performance will range from $47 to $92. Tickets for Nelly's show will range from $30 to $55.

The artists join Skillet, Nelly, Brooks & Dunn, John Crist, Kane Brown, Keith Urban, and Carrie Underwood in the 2022 Iowa State Fair Grandstand lineup.