Demonstrations continue in Des Moines for seventh straight day

The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolic police officer last month has ignited a spark for justice and change to the system in people around the country.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Protests and demonstrations continue in Des Moines after the 9 p.m. curfew was dismissed starting Thursday. 

The 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for Polk County lasted for three days following several violent nights of unrest in the capital city. 

Following several nights of peace in local protests, the Polk County Board of Supervisors voted to lift the curfew in good faith that the protests will continue to stay peaceful. 

One demonstration planned for Thursday night is starting at East High School in Des Moines at 7 p.m. 

Local 5's Matthew Judy will keep you updated online and on air with more tonight in our 10 o'clock newscast. 

