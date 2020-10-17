Department of Public Health release COVID vaccination strategy plan

Reaching certain targets first seems to be a widespread agreement.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has started drafting an interim COVID-19 vaccination strategy aimed at effectively and efficiently rolling out a COVID-19 vaccine in the near future.

They are proposing a phased approach, reaching vulnerable populations first, and then ramping up other populations as more supplies become available.

IDPH said they intend to follow CDC recommendations on which populations to target first for vaccinations.

A CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Program Provider Agreement must be completed before vaccines are administered to interested healthcare workers and organizations.

When vaccines do start rolling out, the IDPH will work with Local Public Health Agencies (LPHA) to ensure proper storage and handling procedures.

According to the IDPH, they are predicting the vaccine to require multiple doses. LPHA, pharmacies, and healthcare providers will then use reminders to recall target population members to come back in to e vaccinated again.

The draft states that public updates will be made on the effectiveness and safety of the vaccines.