Deputies complain to state about Cedar County's top prosecutor

TIPTON, Iowa — Sheriff's deputies in an eastern Iowa county say they've filed a complaint with state's attorney oversight office about the county's top prosecutor.

They say Cedar County Attorney Jeff Renander is too lenient on defendants and has made inappropriate comments to sex crime victims. All 13 Cedar County deputies shared with the county board a Feb. 20 letter expressing no confidence in Renander.

He's declined to comment about the allegations.

According to a KCRG-TV9 investigation, Renander agreed to a plea deal in a sexual assault case for a defendant facing up to 10 years in prison. The man was sentenced to 90 days in jail and will not have to register as a sex offender.

The deputies' letter cited comments heard by officers that Renander recently made to the victim in a sexual abuse case, essentially blaming the woman for the assault.