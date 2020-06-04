Deputies responding to less calls for service due to COVID-19

Traffic and crime have seen a downturn with less people out and about.

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — With everyone social distancing and staying at home different agencies around the metro tell Local 5 they've seen a reduction of 50 percent of people that are out on the roads.

"It, certainly, does make a difference with calls to service," said Story County Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald.

Last year at this time, Sheriff Fitzgerald said they had approximately 725 calls for service. This year, they've seen a drop to 480 calls for service.

"It's very reflective of the times we're in now," Fitzgerald said.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, about 35 percent of drivers are speeding over 100 mph now that everyone is staying home.