Iowa AG warns of 'storm chaser' scams amid derecho damages

The Iowa AG's Office says people are posing as contractors, going door-to-door attempting to convince storm victims to hire them for cleanup on the spot.

IOWA, USA — It's been almost a week since the derecho swept through our state, and thousands of Iowans are still feeling the impact of its destruction.

Unfortunately, there are some out there who would try to take advantage of those struggling the most.

The Iowa Attorney General's Office is warning of contractors they're calling "storm chasers," who are going door-to-door trying to convince victims in the hardest-hit areas to hire them for clean-up and repair work on the spot.

If you should find yourself in this situation, The Iowa AG's Office says there are a few things to consider:

Be wary of contractors that show up at your door; if you want to hire people to help with clean-up and repairs, be sure you deal with an established and reputable business.

Try to deal with a local business if possible; avoid the hard sell.

Check out and review different contractors before signing a contract or pay anything. Request local references and talk to them.

Check in with the Better Business Bureau, and check for complaints with the Iowa Attorney General's Office.

Check Iowa Courts Online to see if a contractor has been sued by unsatisfied customers, or if the contractor has sued customers.

You can find more tips on how to deal with these scammers here.

For more information on how to avoid scams and hire contractors, as well as information on price gouging and donation scams, visit the Iowa Attorney General's Office website.