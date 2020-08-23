Storm cleanup continues in Des Moines for second weekend

Des Moines Public Works hosted a debris drop-off at the MWA Compost Center Saturday. They say they plan to host another one soon, but no date has been set in stone.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The cleanup continues in the Des Moines metro this weekend, nearly two weeks after a derecho ripped its way through much of the Midwest.

Saturday, Des Moines Public Works hosted a storm debris drop-off at the Metro Waste Authority Compost Center.

Crews tell us they are hoping to host another one of these drop-offs sometime soon, but do not have a date set for it yet.

According to crews, there was a lot of public appreciation for the efforts.