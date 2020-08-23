x
Storm cleanup continues in Des Moines for second weekend

Des Moines Public Works hosted a debris drop-off at the MWA Compost Center Saturday. They say they plan to host another one soon, but no date has been set in stone.
Credit: Jose Blanco
The skies over Des Moines, Iowa begin to darken as a derecho makes its way through the Midwest. Wind gusts peaked at 85 mph in the Des Moines metro.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The cleanup continues in the Des Moines metro this weekend, nearly two weeks after a derecho ripped its way through much of the Midwest.

Saturday, Des Moines Public Works hosted a storm debris drop-off at the Metro Waste Authority Compost Center.

Crews tell us they are hoping to host another one of these drop-offs sometime soon, but do not have a date set for it yet.

According to crews, there was a lot of public appreciation for the efforts.

"It does me great joy," Des Moines Solid Waste Section Chief Tyrone Anderson said.  "I like seeing people's faces.  I like hearing the comments, people coming in and saying 'thank you for opening this.  We're glad you guys are doing this.'  When we're out picking stuff up on the curb, we get the same kind of love from the whole city."

