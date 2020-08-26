Derecho draws added strain to virtual learning

Power outages and lack of internet are adding extra stress to central Iowa families recovering from the storm.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Parents have been thrown a few curveballs this school year.

One local family is still dealing with a few things that will make school especially difficult.

Vivan is an incoming second grader with Des Moines Public Schools.

She has about as much sass as you might expect from a 7-year-old wearing glittery cat ears at 10 a.m.

She has a pretty good attitude about school from her family room. Her mom, Katherine, has it all set up.

"You are looking at what was our family room and is now our virtual learning slash family room," mother Katherine Gambel said.

Katherine stays at home with the kids, she has a teaching background.

She's got this.

Or at least, she did

"We're going on a solid two weeks here," Katherine said.

That's a solid two weeks without internet.

Since the derecho, cable and internet have been down for a few unlucky costumers who back up to these woods.

"I know that if we don't get it back I can call my principal, I can call my school and get it in some way shape or form. But its like what else can go wrong that I didn't think would happen?" Katherine said.

Cell service on her street isn't great either.

But they're trying to plan.

The theme this year is to pivot and pivot again.