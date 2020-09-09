Derek Chauvin joins fellow defendants in opposing joint trial in George Floyd case

A motion filed by the former officer's defense attorney says Chauvin’s role in the case is different from those of his co-defendants.

MINNEAPOLIS — The attorney for former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin filed a motion opposing a joint trial that would tie his case with three other defendants in the death of George Floyd.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson's motion for a separate trial follows similar motions filed Tuesday by the attorneys for former officers Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death in May. Video of Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck was seen around the world, and prompted days of unrest in the Twin Cities.

Co-defendants J. Alexander Kueng, Tou Thao and Thomas Lane are each charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

In his motion, Nelson lays out a detailed explanation of case law that boils down to this argument: Chauvin's case is distinctly different than those of the others charged in Floyd's death. He maintains that the defenses for Thao, Kueng and Lane will be “antagonistic,” meaning the defendants will seek to put the blame on each other, forcing the jury to choose who to convict. "As is evident from pretrial pleadings, the other three defendants are prepared to place the blame for Mr. Floyd’s death squarely on Mr. Chauvin’s shoulders," Nelson writes.

Conversely, Nelson lays out a potential argument in his motion that Kueng and Lane could actually be responsible for Floyd's death as Chauvin believes Floyd was foaming at the mouth, a sign he could have been suffering from a Fentanyl overdose. If Kueng and Lane, who were first on the scene, had chosen to de-escalate instead of struggle with him, or administered an antidote for an opioid overdose, Nelson argues that Floyd may have survived.

Nelson also writes that due to the murder charges against him, Chauvin's case requires a different burden of proof than his co-defendants, and asserts that his case will require a defense that is distinctly different than those of Thao, Kueng and Lane.