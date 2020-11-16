Man escapes work release facility in Des Moines

Derrick Penelton, 26, left his Des Moines work release facility without permission Sunday night, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Derrick Demon Penelton, 26, left the Fort Des Moines Residential Facility without permission Sunday night, according to the DOC. He is convicted of willful injury and other crimes in Polk County.

Penelton is a 5'9" Black man weighing 176 lbs. He was admitted to the facility on October 1, 2020.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact local police.