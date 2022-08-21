Des Moines reports 6th traffic-related fatality involving a motorcycle in 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Des Moines early Sunday morning, the Des Moines Police Department said in a press release.
DMPD patrol officers and Des Moines Fire Department rescue personnel responded to the incident at the intersection of Prospect and Hickman Roads at around 2:24 a.m. Sunday.
Upon arrival, first responders found a motorcycle of the north side of Hickman Road. The 57-year-old operator was declared deceased at the scene.
Initial evidence indicates the motorcyclist lost control while travelling westbound on Hickman and crashed.
This is the 14th traffic-related fatality of 2022, and the sixth involving a motorcycle.
The Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit continues to investigate the crash.
