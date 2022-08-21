x
Des Moines reports 6th traffic-related fatality involving a motorcycle in 2022

This is the city's 6th traffic-related fatality involving a motorcycle in 2022.
A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Des Moines early Sunday morning, the Des Moines Police Department said in a press release.

A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Des Moines early Sunday morning, the Des Moines Police Department said in a press release. 

DMPD patrol officers and Des Moines Fire Department rescue personnel responded to the incident at the intersection of Prospect and Hickman Roads at around 2:24 a.m. Sunday. 

Upon arrival, first responders found a motorcycle of the north side of Hickman Road. The 57-year-old operator was declared deceased at the scene. 

Initial evidence indicates the motorcyclist lost control while travelling westbound on Hickman and crashed. 

This is the 14th traffic-related fatality of 2022, and the sixth involving a motorcycle.

The Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit continues to investigate the crash.  

The Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit continues to investigate the crash.

