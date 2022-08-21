Des Moines reports 6th traffic-related fatality involving a motorcycle in 2022

This is the city's 6th traffic-related fatality involving a motorcycle in 2022.

A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Des Moines early Sunday morning, the Des Moines Police Department said in a press release.

DMPD patrol officers and Des Moines Fire Department rescue personnel responded to the incident at the intersection of Prospect and Hickman Roads at around 2:24 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, first responders found a motorcycle of the north side of Hickman Road. The 57-year-old operator was declared deceased at the scene.

The DMPD Traffic Unit is currently investigating the 10th motorcycle-involved crash, that involves serious injury or death, of 2022. This is a 25% increase over similar crashes in ALL of 2021. Please, ride aware, don’t drive distracted, & slow down so everyone can #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/7Xj403mAep — Des Moines Police (@DMPolice) August 21, 2022

Initial evidence indicates the motorcyclist lost control while travelling westbound on Hickman and crashed.

This is the 14th traffic-related fatality of 2022, and the sixth involving a motorcycle.

The Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit continues to investigate the crash.