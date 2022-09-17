Motorcycle crash on MLK Jr. Parkway leaves 1 dead

According to the preliminary investigation conducted by Des Moines police, "excessive speed and weather conditions are potential significant contributing factors."

DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The above video is from June 2022, detailing the recent increase in motorcycle-related fatalities around Des Moines.

A male motorcyclist is dead after a crash Saturday morning, the Des Moines Police Department said in a press release.

DMPD officers and Des Moines Fire Department rescue personnel responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on the 1400 block of E. MLK Jr. Parkway at around 10:26 a.m. Saturday.

First responders found the man deceased at the scene.

According to the preliminary investigation, "excessive speed and weather conditions are potential significant contributing factors," DMPD said.

There is no evidence that another vehicle was involved in the crash.

This is the 15th traffic-related fatality in Des Moines of 2022, and the 7th involving a motorcycle.