Des Moines police: 2 arrested for blocking detective's vehicle during protest

Matthew Bruce and Kristin Wolf Peters were taken into custody by Des Moines police on Thursday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two BLM activists have been arrested following a protest in Des Moines on Saturday.

A detective was "assigned to monitor the protest that was expected to block public roadways", according to police.

The detective was driving an unmarked vehicle. 24-year-old Matthew Bruce allegedly told protesters to block the car's route.

Police say 33-year-old Kristin Wolf Peters then positioned her vehicle perpendicular to the detective's, blocking the roadway.

"After several minutes, she moved her vehicle," DMPD said in a release.

"Moments later, a second vehicle operated by another protester blocked the detective’s path down Bell Ave. by placing his vehicle perpendicular across the roadway," the release continues. "While this protester blocked the detective’s vehicle from the front .. Peters again positioned the vehicle she was operating perpendicular across Bell Ave. completely blocking the roadway, this time behind the detective's vehicle."

Bruce and Peters were charged Thursday with one count each of interference with official acts and have since been released from jail.

BLM activists have said Bruce and Peters were not interfering with police, and Des Moines City Councilman Josh Mandelbaum has called for the charges to be dropped.

FREE MATTHEW BRUCE — Jaylen (@jaylencavil) August 20, 2020

These charges come days after a protest that ended without incident. These charges are unnecessary and at best, create an appearance of retaliation. These charges should be dropped. 1/2 https://t.co/HdGanMeMdm — Josh Mandelbaum (@Josh_Mandelbaum) August 20, 2020