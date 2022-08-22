How will Des Moines use what's left of $95 million in ARPA funds?

The city of Des Moines selected 20 different allocations for the ARPA spending, including affordable housing, childcare, food assistance, infrastructure and community programs.



Cownie says the council is still trying to figure out who to give the money to, and how much those organizations should get.



"Hopefully, you know, by the end of the year, at least, we're going to have, you know, those details pretty much nailed down," Cownie said.



He adds that Des Moines is ahead of the game compared to other cities.



"Some of them are waiting to the end of that [20]24 to, you know, kind of figure it out. But you know, we thought, we need to be very clear, we need to let our citizens know we want their input," Cownie said. "We care what they have to say we care what their priorities are. And then let's put it in. And let's balance it out and see how we're going to do it. And i think our staff has done a fabulous job and working through that, and our council has."

