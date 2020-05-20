Assault victim who says attack was racially-motivated speaks out

22-year-old Darquan Jones was jumped and beaten by two white men early Saturday morning. Jones says one shouted racial slurs at him.

DES MOINES, Iowa — 22-year-old Darquan Jones was out walking to visit his girlfriend early Saturday morning.

But what was expected to be a peaceful walk ended in bloodshed, as Jones, a young black man, was jumped and beaten by two white men. One of which, according to Jones, was yelling racial slurs and racist comments at him.

Jones' father says these men broke his son's face in five places.

Four days after the assault, Jones and his family is still looking for answers.

"I just want to know why this happened to me," Jones said. "I didn't do anything wrong to anybody. I'm still traumatized from it happening. I could have been gone."

Jones says that moment will always haunt him.

"It's just something I'm going to have to deal with for the rest of my life," Jones said.

Kameron Middlebrooks, president of the Des Moines branch of the NAACP, says racism is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in Des Moines.