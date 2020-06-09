Des Moines area bars can't reopen while lawsuit proceeds

Bars in Des Moines must keep their doors closed as their lawsuit against Gov. Kim Reynolds' latest closure order makes its way through the courts.

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa judge has refused to allowed some Des Moines area bars to reopen while their lawsuit challenging Gov. Kim Reynolds’ new round of bar closures makes its way through the courts.

The Des Moines Register reports that Polk County Judge William Kelly emphasized the importance of public health Friday in his explanation of the ruling denying a temporary injunction to the bar owners in Polk and Dallas county.