Des Moines food pantry sees its busiest season in 128 years

Bidwell Riverside Center served nearly 17,000 people in 2020.

DES MOINES, Iowa — It was a record year for the Bidwell Riverside Center in Des Moines. The food pantry served just under 17,000 Iowans in need of food in 2020. That's the highest number in the organization's 128 years of service.

They say the need went up 30% when the pandemic started and they had one of their busiest November and December months ever for food.

And because of coronavirus, they've had to change the way clients get their food. Now, people order what they want and volunteers deliver those items to their cars.

Alison Hanner with Bidwell says adapting has keep the shelter able to serve so many Iowans in need. She says "We've served more people than ever before so we kind of anticipated that when the pandemic first started back in March, but we're really lucky that we were able to remain completely open and operational and that really is thanks to all of our great supporters here in Des Moines."