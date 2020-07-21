'Anybody can show up': Food truck helping to curb food insecurity during pandemic

Local restaurants like the Big Red Food Truck are teaming up with the City of Des Moines and CISS to provide meals for those in need.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The City of Des Moines teamed up with Central Iowa Shelter and Services (CISS) and local restaurants to provide $350,000 in free meals to Des Moines residents during the pandemic.

They've been doing this for a while, and it's all to help out residents in the City.

"People are struggling because of the recent pandemic," said Shon Bruellman, owner of the Big Red Food Truck.

"A lot of ways they've got a lot of fears and this is a way for their next meal to come from and it isn't a fear that has to be dealt with," explained Bruellman.

There are no requirements to receive a free meal.

"Lots of people will call me and say, 'Do we need an I.D., is there an income guideline?' Absolutely not," said Melissa Gradischnig, volunteer at CISS. "Anybody can show up."

If you'd like to help those in need, CISS is in need of volunteers. Call 515-227-245 for more information.

Wednesday, July 22

Kitchen Spaces at Chesterfield Park (2719 Scott Ave) from Noon-1 p.m.

Five Spice Sisters at Edna Griffin Park (1613 13th St) from Noon-1 p.m.

Big Red Truck at Cheatom Park (1100 Day St) from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Kitchen Spaces at Plaza View Apartments (6239 SE 5th St) from 5-6 p.m.

Bubble Teakups at Plaza View Apartments (6239 SE 5th St) from 5-6 p.m.

Thursday, July 23

Bubble Teakups at River Hills Apartments (916 E 6th St) from Noon-1 p.m.

Hy-Vee at Union Park (2009 Saylor Rd) from 4-5 p.m.

El Fogon from Edna Griffin Park (1613 13th St) at 4-5 p.m.

Friday, July 24

Latin King at Pete Crivaro Park (1105 E Railroad Ave) from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Big Red Truck at Downtown Wellmark YMCA (501 Grand Ave) from Noon-1 p.m.

Kitchen Spaces at Edna Griffin Park (1613 13th St) from Noon-1 p.m.

Five Spice Sisters at River Hills Apartments (916 E 6th St) from 5-6 p.m.

Kitchen Spaces at Downtown Wellmark YMCA (501 Grand Ave) from 5-6 p.m.

Mootsies Munchies at Grubb YMCA (1611 11th St) from 5-6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 28

Hy-Vee at Martin Luther King Jr. Park (1650 Garfield Ave) from 4-5 p.m.

Thursday, July 30

Hy-Vee at Union Park (2009 Saylor Rd) from 4-5 p.m.

