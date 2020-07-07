Man sells BLM yard signs, donates proceeds to Black orginizations

John Olsen said it would be "exploitative" to keep the money maid from selling the signs for himself.

Black Lives Matter signs are popping up across Des Moines.

They're made and sold locally, with one mad saying he has sold 450 of them and keeps selling out.

He's taking all the money he makes from the signs and giving it to local Black organizations.

"It's not for me to profit from," said John Olsen. "It's trying to give back to the Black community as an ally. And it would be exploitative for me to just be selling them and taking the money."

Some neighborhood associations are also distributing them.

Ann Williams-Flood bought 20 online, all of which sold out in a day.

She believes it's important to keep the topic in front of people to make them talk about it.

"You're going to make a mistake because we don't know what it's like to be Black. We don't know what that experience is like," Williams-Flood said. "And I am asking people to walk into that discomfort of putting themselves out there on Facebook. I'm entering Black environments and learning the experience."