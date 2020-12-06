x
Photographer captures Black Lives Matter protests in Des Moines

Hashim K. Hashim has taken it upon himself to capture moments from Black Lives Matter protests in Des Moines. Because sometimes, words just aren't enough.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines photographer has captured the moments and faces of the Black Lives Matter movement in Des Moines, as protests continue following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Every photo tells a story. Whether they be black, white, brown, young, old, people of all ages and demographics are standing with each other in solidarity.  Kids are taking a stand for the first time.  Parents are pleading for their kids' lives.  All of it captured by Hashim K. Hashim, who says it's a work of heart.

"I start taking pictures to help give the message to the people so people can see what's going on," Hashim said.  "I do it from all my heart."