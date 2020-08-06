Capital City Pride adapting to coronavirus by planning Pride Month virtual events

DES MOINES, Iowa — June is Pride Month, a time to celebrate all things LGBTQ+, and this is especially true for Des Moines.
Usually, Capital City Pride would be making the final touches for their festivities in downtown Des Moines, but like many other summer events, they had to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local 5's Matt McCullock met with Board Director Dan Jansen to discuss their decision from last week.
Jansen said it was difficult to cancel many of their in-person events, however, the health and safety of the people had to come first.
"At the end of the day, Capital City Pride and the events we do are really important to the community. It's just a really hard decision and I think in terms of what we're able to do, we're trying to provide something for the City and for the LGBTQ community," Jansen said.
Since most people have come around to doing virtual hangouts, many Pride events in Des Moines will be held virtually.
A silent disco, 5K Fun Run, pet parade and the actual parade will be held that way. Details on those events can be found on Capital City Pride's event page on Facebook.