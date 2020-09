Police on the scene said the crash is believed to have been caused by a medical issue.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in the hospital after accidentally crashing a car into the Kum & Go on 31st Street and University Avenue Monday afternoon, according to the Des Moines Police Department (DMPD).

DMPD Sgt. Paul Parizek told Local 5 that the cause of the crash is believed to be a medical issue. The man, who has yet to be identified, suffered minor injuries.