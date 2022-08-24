Police: Vehicle speeds past stop sign and into another car, injuring 2

Police say they found a firearm, illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia inside the car left behind after an accident around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are searching for a person involved in a traffic violation that ended in a crash, according to a Des Moines Police Department press release.

Police say that a patrol officer chased a vehicle around 5 p.m. Wednesday after it ran a stop sign. It then crashed into another car at the intersection of E. 23rd Street and Capitol Avenue.

Five people fled from the vehicle, leaving behind a firearm, illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia. Four have been apprehended and are being evaluated for injuries at the time, police say.

Two within the vehicle hit during the chase were transported to a nearby hospital with nonlife threatening injuries.