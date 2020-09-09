City of Des Moines extends building closures due to COVID-19

Mayor Frank Cownie announced Wednesday that the city's administration buildings will remain closed to the public through December 1.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Mayor Frank Cownie announced Wednesday that the City of Des Moines' administration buildings will remain closed to the public through December 1 because of the coronavirus outbreak. The buildings were rescheduled to open on October 1.

“We have no greater priority than to safely and effectively manage the situation for our employees and the public we serve,” Cownie said. “However, until we see a consistent, sustained decrease in the number of positive cases across the state and specifically here in Polk County, we will keep City offices closed to the public.”

The extended closure includes the City Hall, Armory, Municipal Service Center, and Public Works buildings, the Des Moines Wastewater Reclamation Authority (WRA) and the office location for the Civil & Human Rights Department.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, Polk County has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in the state. As of 5 p.m. Wednesday the county had 14,193 total cases and 247 deaths.