Des Moines City Council votes to consider 13-year partnership with MidAmerican Energy

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council has voted to consider another partnership with MidAmerican Energy as the city's energy provider.



If renewed, the partnership between the city and provider would be extended 13 years.



Over 50 residents lined up inside city hall Monday to speak on this during public comment. Many people, including councilmember Indira Sheumaker, voiced concern with the length of the proposed contract. She claimed there would be no way to exit the proposed agreement.

Others felt this is a step in the wrong direction, saying it makes Des Moines less environmentally progressive.



"We have to reach our city's climate goals," said Des Moines resident Carolyn Gilbert. "The only way is by the city and Mid America as partners being accountable, which means shorter renewal periods that are binding in a franchise agreement, not 13.”

Another resident said they do not see MidAmerican Energy as the best fit, claiming the company is the largest carbon polluter in Iowa. Representatives from Mid American, which serves 1.6 million customers in four states, also attended Monday's meeting.



"As a longtime and proud partner, we will continue to actively work with the City of Des Moines to meet collective sustainability goals," the company wrote in a statement.



The council scheduled a special meeting for Tuesday to continue to talks. The city has until June to reach a decision.