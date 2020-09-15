Des Moines City Council approves seizure of title for TCE Superfund Site

After multiple years of dispute and investigations, the City of Des Moines will seize the title from Dico, Inc. and take over some environmental response actions.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Monday, the Des Moines City Council approved the motion to allow the City of Des Moines to seize the deed to the TCE Superfund Site on the southeast side of town.

The title to the site has been under the control of Dico, Inc. for about 40 years, according to the EPA. Des Moines City Manager Scott Sanders said talks to get the deed from Dico have been happening for at least 25 years.

According to the EPA, Dico used the property for steel wheel manufacturing and chemical and pesticide formulation. Those dealings brought a lot of concerns, including the use of trichloroethylene (TCE) and the negative impact it can have on the environment.

Now that the City has the ability to do so, the plan is for them to take over the property and oversee environmental response actions to clean up the area, including operating and maintaining the groundwater treatment systems.