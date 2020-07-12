Des Moines City Council to vote on $500K in additional COVID-19 relief

DES MOINES, Iowa — Monday evening, the Des Moines City Council will vote on reallocating $500,000 from the City's general fund to provide additional COVID-19 relief for residents, according to a release.
If approved, the council's vote will send money towards rental and mortgage assistance and aid those experiencing homelessness in the City.
The Council will consider the funding during Monday afternoon's virtual meeting at 4:30 p.m.
Another topic for the meeting is the promotion of Des Moines Police Department Officer Brian Foster to Senior Police Officer.
A TikTok video posted to Twitter depicts officers attempting to arrest an unknown number of people in an elevator in downtown Des Moines in June. The tweet says the people in the elevator were attempting to go home after protesting police brutality following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
BLM organizers have rallied supporters to log into the meeting to protest Foster's promotion.
