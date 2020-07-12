Des Moines City Council to vote on $500K in additional COVID-19 relief

If approved, the funding will go towards rent and mortgage relief programs in Des Moines as well as those experiencing homelessness during the pandemic.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Monday evening, the Des Moines City Council will vote on reallocating $500,000 from the City's general fund to provide additional COVID-19 relief for residents, according to a release.

If approved, the council's vote will send money towards rental and mortgage assistance and aid those experiencing homelessness in the City.

The Council will consider the funding during Monday afternoon's virtual meeting at 4:30 p.m.

The #DesMoines City Council meeting agenda (and Zoom registration link) for Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 has been published: https://t.co/qcQN4NpLN6 — City of Des Moines (@DesMoinesGov) December 3, 2020

Another topic for the meeting is the promotion of Des Moines Police Department Officer Brian Foster to Senior Police Officer.

A TikTok video posted to Twitter depicts officers attempting to arrest an unknown number of people in an elevator in downtown Des Moines in June. The tweet says the people in the elevator were attempting to go home after protesting police brutality following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

BLM organizers have rallied supporters to log into the meeting to protest Foster's promotion.

DMPD officer Brian Foster arrested protestors trying to enter their own home on June 3. Today, he is up for a promotion.



We need your help contacting city council and asking them to remove consent agenda item #29. pic.twitter.com/rutnEzjFBy — Des Moines BLM (@DesMoinesBLM) December 7, 2020