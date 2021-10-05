Des Moines City Council votes to change public comment rules during meetings

City Council member Josh Mandelbaum was the lone 'no' vote.

On a near-unanimous vote, the Des Moines City Council approved measures to change how public comment is undertaken during meetings.

This comes as more people have signed up to comment during the meetings, often getting into contentious conversations with city council members and the mayor.

Last week, the city unveiled the changes Mayor Frank Cownie had proposed.

This included:

Move the public speaking section to the end of the agenda

Lengthen individual comments to two minutes

Allow 20 speakers total

Expand collective speaking time from 30 minutes to 40 minutes

Those who didn’t get to speak at a requested meeting will advance to the next agenda in the order their requests were received

New requests to speak will not be considered if that person has a request pending

Period to file a speaking request is not more than 10 days nor less than five

Monday night, the city council voted 6-1 to change the rules on how public comment is done.

Council member Josh Mandelbaum voted no, preferring more changes to the amendments.

66 people were signed up for Monday's city council meeting. Only 20 would be eligible to speak.

Reaction to the council's vote has been negative.