Kimberley Strope-Boggus announced she's running for Ward 1 after the resolution for a special election was passed Monday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — As former Des Moines City Councilmember Indira Sheumaker has stepped down, the first candidate hoping to fill her shoes is stepping up.

Just minutes after the resolution to hold a special election for that council seat was passed on Monday night, Kimberley Strope-Boggus announced she's throwing her name in the ring.

Strope-Boggus is no stranger to city politics. She served as the campaign chair for former councilman Bill Gray, who held the Ward 1 seat for eight years before losing to Sheumaker in 2021.

When asked why she felt called to run, Stope-Boggus said there needs to be a person in charge who shows up.

"I’m running because we have not had leadership here in quite some time," she said. "Projects have gone to the wayside. We need someone who is forward thinking and is ready to step in on day one, meet with constituents, return emails, return phone calls.”

One big question that Ward 1 residents have been asking: How will the next person to fill this position ensure that their voices are heard?

“I will be a councilmember who will be responsive, because that's how I've been on parks and rec, or the Beaverdale Neighborhood Association, or the fall festival that we're putting on this week," she said. "I've been accountable. I have a track record of doing it. So people will get a trusted public servant in me.”