Virtual Des Moines City Council workshop session scrapped due to glitch

The Des Moines City Council canceled a workshop session due to a technical issue with Zoom.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A technical issue Monday morning with the Zoom network forced the early closure of a City Council work session. No date has been selected to reschedule the informational workshop, according to a press release from the City of Des Moines.

A consultant with ETC Institute was briefing Council members about a new resident survey when it became apparent members of the public, staff members and the media couldn’t connect to the meeting because of issues the Zoom network was experiencing nationwide.

When the problem couldn’t be resolved, Mayor Frank Cownie ended the session, the release said.

“We apologize to our residents and the media for this morning’s technical issue with Zoom. We’re committed to transparency, and we will get this meeting rescheduled as quickly as possible,” Cownie said.

Council work sessions are typically held the morning of Council meetings and include informational presentations and staff reports – no public discussion or votes occur. The status of Monday’s 4:30 p.m. Council meeting will be announced early in the afternoon.