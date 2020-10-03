x
Skip Navigation

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

local

Des Moines council steps toward banning racial profiling

A violation could lead to a city employee being fired.
Credit: WOI

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council plans to work on defining racial profiling and collecting data before enacting an ordinance banning it. 

On Monday, the council backed a proposed ordinance that would make racial profiling an “illegal discriminatory municipal practice.” A violation could lead to a city employee being fired.

RELATED: Des Moines approves settlement in police racial profiling case

RELATED: Driver videotaped traffic stop, awarded $25,000 in settlement

Some of the dozens of people who filled the council chamber held signs that read “Skin color is not a crime” and “Stop the stops.” The latter referred to pretextual stops in which officers stop someone for one reason but use it as cause to investigate something unrelated.