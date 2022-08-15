Man hospitalized after being hit by pickup, Des Moines police say

The pedestrian was taken to Iowa Methodist Medical Center, where he is still being cared for.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man was critically injured after he was hit by a pickup early Monday morning on the east side of Des Moines, police say.

Officers responded to the intersection of East 15th Street and Dean Avenue around 5:25 a.m. for a pedestrian and vehicle crash, to the Des Moines Police Department. When they arrived on scene, they found a man injured.

Police believe the man was crossing the eastbound lane of E 15th St when he was hit by a pickup truck going north.

The pedestrian was taken to Iowa Methodist Medical Center, where he is still being cared for.

That intersection was closed for almost three hours Monday morning as police investigated. It was reopened around 8:15 a.m

At 11:49 a.m. Monday, DMPD tweeted details of another crash: this one also involving a car and a motorcycle at E Grand Ave and Penn Ave.

Westbound lanes are temporarily closed.