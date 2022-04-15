Police: 2 teens hurt after Des Moines crash near Lincoln High School

SW 9th Street is closed between Kirkwood Avenue and Davis Avenue, according to Des Moines police.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two teens are hurt following a two-vehicle crash on a busy road on Des Moines' south side Friday afternoon.

SW 9th Street is closed between Kirkwood Avenue and Davis Avenue, Des Moines police said.

Police said it happened near SW 9th and Kirkwood, not far from Lincoln High School.

Officers said a car hit another vehicle, which went into the sidewalk and hit the two teens.

Both teens were transported to the hospital Friday afternoon, but no further details on their condition have been given.

Both teens were transported to the hospital Friday afternoon, but no further details on their condition have been given.

2600 blk SW 9th St: DMPD & @DSMFireDept on scene of car / pedestrian crash with injuries. SW 9th St temporarily CLOSED between Davis Ave and Kirkwood Ave. pic.twitter.com/wkiT432wpo — Des Moines Police (@DMPolice) April 15, 2022