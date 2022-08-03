49-year-old woman dead, 4 others injured in crash, police say

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 49-year-old woman died and four more remain hospitalized after a crash in Des Moines Wednesday evening, according to a Des Moines Police Department press release.
Police say that an SUV occupied by two people and a sedan collided at the intersection of E. 43rd Court and Hubbell Avenue at approximately 6:37 p.m.
A passenger in the sedan died. The four hospitalized victims have non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
This is the 12th traffic-related fatality of 2022.
This is the 12th traffic-related fatality of 2022.
