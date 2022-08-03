49-year-old woman dead, 4 others injured in crash, police say

Police say that an SUV occupied by two people and a sedan collided at the intersection of E. 43rd Court and Hubbell Avenue at approximately 6:37 p.m.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 49-year-old woman died and four more remain hospitalized after a crash in Des Moines Wednesday evening, according to a Des Moines Police Department press release.

Police say that an SUV occupied by two people and a sedan collided at the intersection of E. 43rd Court and Hubbell Avenue at approximately 6:37 p.m.

A passenger in the sedan died. The four hospitalized victims have non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

This is the 12th traffic-related fatality of 2022.

Hubbell Ave, between E. 42nd St and E. 44th St, is CLOSED while DMPD & @DSMFireDept respond to a multi-vehicle crash with critical injuries. Expect extended closure this evening. pic.twitter.com/5VbgbWcVx1 — Des Moines Police (@DMPolice) August 4, 2022