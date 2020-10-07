Des Moines Diocese priest suspended following 'allegation of inappropriate conduct'

Father James Kirby is still a priest in the Diocese, but will need to show "significant reform" before he's allowed to return to active priesthood.

NOTE: The above video originally aired in September 2019

Father James Kirby of the Diocese of Des Moines has been placed on leave due to an allegation of misconduct, the Diocese of announced Friday.

The Diocese said in a release that an "allegation of inappropriate conduct" was submitted against Kirby.

During his suspension, Kirby will not be allowed to engage in public priestly ministry, which includes preaching, as well as celebrating mass or other sacraments. He is also not allowed to reach out to any parish leadership at St. Elizabeth Seton Church in Carlisle, where he is the pastor.

A release noted that Bishop William Joensen imposed additional restrictions on Kirby.

While suspended, Kirby won't be permitted to contact the person who issued the complaint against him or their family, nor will he be able to be in contact with any woman under the age of 30 unless she is a family member.

Kirby was first ordained in 1996, and spent some time as an associate pastor before becoming a campus minister at Dowling Catholic from 1998-2009. He had been the pastor at St. Elizabeth Seton since 2009.

Simpson College cut ties with Kirby after the school "became aware of inappropriate conduct" by the part-time assistant cross country coach.