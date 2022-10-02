x
2 injured in Douglas Avenue crash, police say

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Douglas Ave are currently closed as investigation continues.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people are in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Douglas Avenue Sunday night, according to Des Moines police

Police say the crash occurred between the 5300-5600 blocks of Douglas Avenue around 7 p.m. Sunday. Initial calls reported a car crashing into a house.

Des Moines Fire Department transported two people to area hospitals while responding to the crash.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Douglas Avenue are currently closed, but the DMPD traffic unit anticipates the street will reopen by 11 p.m.

