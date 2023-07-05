Des Moines Downtown Farmers' Market kicks off 48th season

The Des Moines community flocked to the largest Farmers' Market in the state on Saturday

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines' Downtown Farmers' Market kicked off its season Saturday.

This year also marks the second year the Spark DSM Minority Business Incubator program has worked with the market. The Spark DSM Program supports minority-owned businesses with a goal of improving their economic growth and access to the greater community, which includes events like the downtown market.

Deb Hike is the owner and head baker of Oh Snap! Bakery. The Spark DSM Program provided her a booth for the first market.

"I really always wanted to be a part of the Downtown Farmers' Market," Hike said. "Through the Spark program and the Evelyn K Davis Incubator program, I've been able to be a part of this, this year."

"I love the people and I love interacting," said Glo Rose, owner of Glo Rose Books. "So when the opportunity came, I said yes. I jumped on it as a great, great chance to get out here and meet new people, meet new opportunities and contacts."

Rose was grateful for the opportunity to bring her business to such a large event.

Tiffany Rohe got to return to the market this year after starting with the Spark DSM Program at the end of the season. Rohe owns Nixon & Norman and makes fabric and felt goods