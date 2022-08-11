Des Moines police identify motorcyclist killed in Aug. 6 crash

Officers responded to 2nd Ave and Laurel St in Des Moines around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. The motorcycle's operator, 26-year-old Bryton Tichy of Cedar Falls, was transported to the hospital. He died Wednesday night.

Witnesses told police the motorcycle was headed south on 2nd Ave "at a high rate of speed", Thursday's news release adds. Police say evidence "indicates" the motorcycle was on its side before heading into the curve at Laurel St. The motorcycle then went into the curb on the east side of the street.