Downtown Des Moines fire may have been caused by lightning strike, fire department says

The Des Moines Fire Department said most residents are displaced due to utilities being shut off.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A possible lightning strike started a fire at the Brownstones on Grand, according to a lieutenant with the Des Moines Fire Department.

The fire happened early Sunday morning. Fire crews went to originally investigate the possibility of a fire, and when they arrived they saw smoke coming from the eaves.

The lieutenant said the department believes the cause is a lightning strike. No one was hurt in the fire, but about 20 people are now without a home.