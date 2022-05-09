Downtown Des Moines fire may have been caused by lightning strike, fire department says

DES MOINES, Iowa — A possible lightning strike started a fire at the Brownstones on Grand, according to a lieutenant with the Des Moines Fire Department.
The fire happened early Sunday morning. Fire crews went to originally investigate the possibility of a fire, and when they arrived they saw smoke coming from the eaves.
The lieutenant said the department believes the cause is a lightning strike. No one was hurt in the fire, but about 20 people are now without a home.
Three units have substantial damage and one has minor damage. Most people are now displaced due to utilities being shut off so repairs can be made.
