x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Downtown Des Moines fire may have been caused by lightning strike, fire department says

The Des Moines Fire Department said most residents are displaced due to utilities being shut off.
generic fire image

DES MOINES, Iowa — A possible lightning strike started a fire at the Brownstones on Grand, according to a lieutenant with the Des Moines Fire Department. 

The fire happened early Sunday morning. Fire crews went to originally investigate the possibility of a fire, and when they arrived they saw smoke coming from the eaves.

The lieutenant said the department believes the cause is a lightning strike. No one was hurt in the fire, but about 20 people are now without a home. 

Three units have substantial damage and one has minor damage. Most people are now displaced due to utilities being shut off so repairs can be made. 

RELATED: Des Moines Fire Department's graduating class gets real-world experience with early morning fire

RELATED: Iowa Hero Academy creating space for women in first responder careers

More Videos

In Other News

Marshalltown library providing visitors more than just books, now offers social services