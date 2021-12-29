Des Moines Fire Department anticipates 2,500-call increase in 2021 compared to 2020

The department says they are anticipating closing out the year with roughly 2,500 more calls compared to last year.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Fire Department says it anticipates closing out 2021 responding to a record number of calls for service. They estimate a final tally of more than 31,000 calls, a roughly 2,500 increase compared to 2020.

"With this kind of a call volume, it's rare to go to a fire station and expect to sleep at night," said Cpt. Chris Clement. "Many of our crews are frankly not even going to bed at night."

Clement says firefighters typically work 24 hours on and 48 hours off. But this year, many have been asked to put in extra hours.

"So to work 24 hours and then try to work another 24 hours when you haven't slept for the last 26 hours since you got up the day before, that gets old," he said.

While the overtime hours are voluntary and completely up to firefighters to accept, Clement says many are answering the call.

"They've been handling it very well. But yeah, it's stressful for sure. There's no doubt about that."

Clement says there is no one reason for the uptick.

"People are going to think that COVID had some impact on it," Clement said. "And of course, we transported COVID patients as we have for the last almost two years."

And as the city grows, so do 911 calls.

Clement says the department is doing its best to keep up with that growth. While new recruit classes help relieve some of this pressure, he says that cannot happen overnight.

"It takes a year just to train them in school here at our Des Moines Fire Department Administration Building and then in the hospitals," he added. "Then send them out onto the street where they're followed closely by our own people. For the next year they're probation. So it's really about two years before you can get somebody up to speed."