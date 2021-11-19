Des Moines firefighters put out 2nd house fire this week in east side neighborhood

The fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A house caught fire early Friday morning in what Des Moines firefighters say was the second fire in the neighborhood in two days.

Friday's fire at 2801 Maple St was less than a mile away from a Thursday fire near East 23rd Street and Capitol Avenue.

Des Moines Fire Department captain Gary Ramquist said there were two separate fires at the Maple Street property. One started in the back of the house, the other in a detached garage. The house was vacant at the time and no injuries were reported.

DMFD said the call came in around 5:15 a.m. Friday and they extinguished the fire about 30 minutes later.

The cause of fire remains under investigation.