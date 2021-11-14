Des Moines Fire Department: Woman killed in house fire Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman died after being trapped in a house that caught fire Sunday evening according to the Des Moines Fire Department.
Officials said a neighbor reported the fire at 1929 Glenbrook Dr. at 5:50 p.m.
When first responders arrived, they didn't think anyone was in the house until the woman's son told them she was still inside. They went in to find the woman, but were slowed down because the floor was burned out. Firefighters found the woman about 20 minutes after the call came in, but she did not survive.
DMFD said no one else was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
