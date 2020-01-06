Des Moines Fire Dept.: Molotov cocktails thrown at gas station

First responders were called to the Git N Go on 42nd Street just after 1:00 a.m. Monday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A gas station on Des Moines' west side was hit with Molotov cocktails early Monday morning, firefighters said.

Crews were called to the Git N Go near 42nd Street and Crocker Street just before 1:15 a.m.

They say the store was vandalized as well, and accelerant was found.

A Des Moines fire spokesperson tells Local 5 the store was closed, and nobody was hurt. He believes this incident will likely be investigated as an arson, and is likely tied to the unrest this past weekend in Des Moines.